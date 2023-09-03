PM Modi interview highlights | From growth of economy and G20 presidency to energy transition

His remarks evoked contrasting reactions from the ruling party and opposition leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about a range of issues including growth of the Indian economy, the G-20 Presidency, energy transition, cybercrimes, debt crisis, and global biofuels grouping among others, in an interview with news agency PTI late last week.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s interview with the news agency.

‘India Will Be Developed Nation By 2047’

The PM said that India's economic growth is a "natural by-product" of his nine-year-old government's political stability, as he expressed optimism that it will be a developed nation by 2047 with corruption, casteism and communalism having "no place in our national life".

"… India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business," he told the news agency.

'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is model for global welfare

PM Modi said that the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ model can be the guiding principle for the welfare of a world shifting from a “GDP-centric approach” to a “human-centric one”. “Irrespective of the size of the GDP, every voice matters,” PM Modi said.

“The shift to a human-centric approach has begun globally and we are playing the role of a catalyst. India’s G20 Presidency has also sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the so-called Third World,” the PM said.

PM dismisses objections of China on G20 meets in Arunachal

The PM said it is natural for India to hold G20 meetings in every part of its territory as he dismissed Chinese objections over some of the events being organised in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

New Delhi’s decision to host G20 events across the country is a strategic move to highlight the country’s rich cultural and regional diversity on the global stage.

"Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues. Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country?" PM Modi noted.

India makes case for global biofuels grouping to support energy transition

India’s proposal for a global alliance on biofuels among G20 members aims to accelerate the deployment of sustainable biofuels as part of the global energy transition.

“Such (biofuel) alliances are aimed at creating options for developing countries to advance their energy transitions,” the PM said.

“India ramped up its solar energy capacity 20-fold in just a few years. It is among the top four nations in the world in terms of wind energy. In the electric vehicle revolution, India is playing an important role in both innovation and adoption … We are perhaps the first among the G-20 countries to have achieved our climate targets nine years ahead of the scheduled date,” PM Modi said.