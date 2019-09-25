App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi interacts with over 40 global CEOs

The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 40 business leaders and American CEOs, highlighting the steps taken by India to build a $5 trillion economy. "Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York.

The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

About 42 CEOs of the top global companies are in the meeting with Modi. "PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a $5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story," Spokesperson the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Before his meeting with the top CEOs, Modi delivered the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on the third day of engagements during his visit here for the annual high-level UN General Assembly session.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 10:35 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

