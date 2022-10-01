English
    PM Modi inaugurates IMC 2022 exhibition, experiences 5G tech by different operators

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    He inaugurates the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and will launch 5G services shortly. (Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition ahead of the formal launch of 5G mobile telephony services in India.

    After inaugurating the exhibition at Pragati Maidan, he went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do.

    He started with Reliance Jio's stalls, where he witnessed the 'True 5G' devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass. Flanked by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology.

    He thereafter visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 11:02 am
