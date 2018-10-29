PM Modi in Japan: What India stands to gain from the bilateral summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the 13th India-Japan annual summit in Tokyo, which seeks to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, PM Modi had described India and Japan as a "winning combination" and said the island nation was New Delhi's most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation.

PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will hold a formal summit on October 29 in Tokyo, during which strengthening bilateral security and economic cooperation is expected to be high on the agenda.

On October 28, PM Modi and Abe held informal talks at a resort near Mount Fuji and visited a factory of industrial robot manufacturer as they spent about eight hours together on the first-day of a two-day summit.

PM Modi then met Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and held focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Here’s what India stands to gain from cooperation with Japan:

Cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

India and Japan are expected to deliberate on a range of regional and global issues including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is said the prime minister's visit will reaffirm the traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries and strengthen their multi-faceted cooperation in diverse fields.

Integration of medicare programmes

India is also hoping to have some kind of synergy or integration between Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is the largest medicare programme of its kind globally, and the Japanese programme which is called Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

Additionally, India stands to gain from Japanese technology. PM Modi has said that projects such as Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail and Dedicated Freight Corridors reflect the high level and "strength of our economic engagement".

(With inputs from PTI)