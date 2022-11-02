PM Modi hardsells 'New India' at Karnataka investors' summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is a destination where culture and technology work together from a victorious past to a vibrant present.

"Investment in India means investment in inclusion, investment in democracy," he said in his inaugural address at the three-day global summit 'Invest Karnataka 2022' through video conferencing on November 2.

"We're working constantly on the fundamentals to strengthen the Indian economy. With a vast talent pool and technological innovations, today we have a vibrant startup ecosystem," Modi said.

"Through competitive and cooperative federalism, all Indian states have developed robust investment policies and manufacturing infrastructure," he said. " We have freed our investors from red-tapism and given them a red carpet of opportunities."

He also said that the PM-GatiShakti National Master Plan is aimed at integrated infrastructure development. The Rs 100 lakh crore mega plan was launched with a digital platform to bring 16 ministries together for integrated planning and implementation of projects.

"The way infrastructure development takes place in the country has changed. For any new project or policy, we first map the existing infrastructure and then develop a plan to ensure that the benefits reach the last mile," Modi said. "New India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure and best talent."

He also said that despite a fragmented world and global uncertainties, India is shining as a bright spot world over due to a strong democratic framework and is growing rapidly.

"With bold reforms, big infrastructure and best talent, we are moving towards the vision of a 'New India'. Instead of limiting the potential of our youth, we are giving them an ecosystem to further explore new opportunities. Not only reforms, but the progress of New India in the infrastructure sector is unmatchable."

Speaking of renewable energy, Modi said that India is setting an example for the world when it comes to renewable energy. "With the resolve of green growth and sustainable energy, we have grown our renewable energy generation by 3 times in 8 years."

The prime minister said that with the semiconductor mission India is emerging as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Besides Karnataka Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were present at the global investors' meet.

This edition of the summit is being held under the theme 'Build for the World' reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain, officials said. The key topics to be addressed during the event will revolve around the sub-themes of innovation, sustainability, equity, and resilience, they said.

With PTI inputs