PM Modi congratulates ISRO, NSIL on successful PSLV C54 mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated ISRO and NewSpace India Limited for successfully injecting an Earth Observation Satellite and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits.

The mission, which was PSLV's 56th flight, is said to be one of the longest ones undertaken by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

"Congratulations to @ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of PSLV C54 mission. The EOS-06 satellite will help in optimizing utilization of our maritime resources," he said on Twitter.

Besides the Earth Observation-06 satellite of ISRO, the PSLV C54 mission also placed in orbit six other satellites, including Anand, developed by Bengaluru-based Pixxel, Thybolt 1 and 2 built by Hyderabad-based DhruvaSpace and four nanosatellites for Switzerland-based Astrocast, which is building a constellation of satellites dedicated to Internet of Things (IoT).

"The launch of 3 satellites from Indian companies @PixxelSpace and @DhruvaSpace heralds the beginning of a new era, where Indian talent in space technology can be fully realized. Congratulations to all the companies and everyone involved in this launch," Modi said in a separate tweet.

The prime minister also hailed the collaboration between India and Bhutan in the field and said the jointly developed satellite launched on Saturday is a testament to the bond the two countries shared.

"India Bhutan Satellite is a testament to our special relationship with the people of Bhutan. I commend @dittbhutan and @isro on the successful launch of this jointly developed satellite. @PMBhutan," he said.

