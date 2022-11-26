PM Modi condoles demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and said he will be remembered for the many interesting roles he played in his long career.

Gokhale, 77, passed away earlier in the day at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two weeks.

"Vikram Gokhale ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Gokhale is survived by his wife and two daughters.