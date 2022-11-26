 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale

PTI
PM, narendra modi, veteran, vikram gokhale / Nov 26, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

Gokhale, 77, passed away earlier in the day at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure.

File image of late actor Vikram Gokhale (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and said he will be remembered for the many interesting roles he played in his long career.

Gokhale, 77, passed away earlier in the day at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two weeks.

"Vikram Gokhale ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Gokhale is survived by his wife and two daughters.

PTI
TAGS: #Narendra Modi #PM #veteran #Vikram Gokhale
first published: Nov 26, 2022 07:28 pm