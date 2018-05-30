News LIVE: PM Modi begins Indonesia visit by laying wreath at military cemetery

Live now
May 30, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Indian Overseas Bank's Q4 net loss widens to Rs 3,606.73 cr on bad loans
Rupee sheds 5 paise against dollar in opening trade
Paytm trims losses to Rs 899.6 crore in FY17
Railways eyes 2 billion tonnes in freight movement by 2023-24
Italian stocks plunge over a fear of a financial crisis
Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on 2 entities in Edserv Softsystems IPO matter
Reliance Infratel settles dispute with investor; withdraws petition for asset sales
Madras High Court receives three PILs on Sterlite violence
US to impose 25% tariff on Chinese goods
NHRC to probe deaths in Anti-Sterlite protests
Rupee breaks 3-day rising streak, plunges 41 paise to 67.84
Kamla Mills fire: SC refuses bail to 28-year-old restaurateur
Indian Oil marginally cuts fuel prices
PM Modi begins Indonesia visit by laying wreath at military cemetery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery here. The Prime Minister is expected to meet the President Joko Widodo today and discuss bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment.This is Modi's first-ever official visit to Indonesia.
News Live Bulletin:Indian Oil has marginally cut fuel prices offering some relief to consumers and the US will impose 25 percent tariff on 50 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
Indian Overseas Bank's Q4 net loss widens to Rs 3,606.73 cr on bad loans
Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank's net loss widened to Rs 3,606.73 crore in the March quarter due to a higher provisioning for mounting bad loans.
The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 646.66 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. Its net income stood at Rs 5,814.42 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 from Rs 5,661.70 crore in same period a year-ago.
Rupee sheds 5 paise against dollar in opening trade
The rupee opened on a subdued note with a loss of five paise at 67.91 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market. Strength in the dollar against other currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. Traders attributed the rupee's fall to sustained foreign fund outflows, increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks amid a lower opening in the domestic equity market.
Paytm trims losses to Rs 899.6 crore in FY17
One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has reduced its losses to Rs 899.6 crore in FY 17. The company posted a loss of Rs 1,496.7 crore FY 16, as per documents filed by the company with the corporate affairs ministry.
Railways eyes 2 billion tonnes in freight movement by 2023-24
The railways is targeting two billion tonnes in freight movement on the back of coal loading, in the next five years, thus joining a senior official said today. As of now, coal loading is around 555 million tonnes (MT), which is 22 MT more than the previous year's, and the railways is banking on this growth to leapfrog into the 2-billion tonnes target.
Italian stocks plunge over a fear of a financial crisis
Markets plunged on fears that the Italy is heading toward another election that could shape up to be a referendum on whether to stay in the common currency. Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli, a former IMF official, was expected to submit his list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, two days after an attempt by two populist parties to form a government foundered on the president's rejection of their anti-euro economy minister.
Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on 2 entities in Edserv Softsystems IPO matter
Markets regulator Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Krishna Enterprises and Rajesh Services Centre for aiding Edserv Softsystems in "fraudulently" siphoning off the funds from its IPO proceeds. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the initial public offer (IPO) of Edserv on both the NSE and the BSE in 2009.
Reliance Infratel settles dispute with investor; withdraws petition for asset sales
Reliance Infratel has reached an agreement with its minority shareholder HSBC Daisy Investments to settle a dispute over non-payment of dues, paving the way for the sale of the firm's telecom tower business to clear bank loans. The firm withdrew its petition from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking permission to sell its tower and fibre assets. The move will allow debt ridden Reliance Communications to proceed with asset monetisation by selling tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel .
Madras High Court receives three PILs on Sterlite violence
Three PILs, relating to the violent protests against the Sterlite plant have been filed with the Madras High Court. The PILs seek social media monitoring to "restrict or coverage of trouble/violence-prone incidents," an independent judicial committee to probe the firing incident, and compensation for families of the dead.
US to impose 25% tariff on Chinese goods
The US will impose a hefty 25 per cent tariff on the USD 50 billion worth of Chinese goods containing "industrially significant" technology, the White House said today, days after the two sides reached an agreement and vowed not to launch a trade war against each other.
NHRC to probe deaths in Anti-Sterlite protests
The National Human Rights Commission today decided to send its fact-finding team to probe the deaths of 13 people in police firing during the protests against Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district.
Rupee breaks 3-day rising streak, plunges 41 paise to 67.84
The rupee turned shaky against the US dollar, beginning the day at 67.84 due to a heavy dollar demand from importers at the month’s end. The forex market sentiment was bearish after tracking losses in most Asian and emerging market currencies and political developments in Italy.
Kamla Mills fire: SC refuses bail to 28-year-old restaurateur
The Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Yug Tuli, the co-owner of Mumbai's Mojo's Bistro restaurant and an accused in the December 2017 fire incident in Mumbai that had claimed 14 lives. The court, allowed the businessman to file a fresh bail petition before the trial court after three months.
Indian Oil marginally cuts fuel prices
Indian Oil marginally cut the prices of petrol and diesel, breaking the 16-day streak of rising fuel prices in the country. Petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 85.65 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 73.20 per litre. Petrol in New Delhi is priced at Rs 77.83 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 68.75 per litre in the national capital.