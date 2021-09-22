MARKET NEWS

PM Modi at Quad Summit | US CEOs to call on prime minister individually during five day-visit

CEOs that will call on Modi individually are Cristiano R Amon of Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Mark Widmar of First Solar, Vivek Lall of General Atomics and Stephen A Schwarzman of Blackstone.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various companies in the US will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, sources have exclusively told CNBC-TV18. The Prime Minister currently is on a five-day visit to the United States, which began on September 22.

Also Read | PM Modi-Joe Biden bilateral meet will strengthen India-US relation, boost QUAD, says White House official

On the same day, the Prime Minister will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials said.

Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Modi's meet with Harris will be the first between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read | Exclusive : PM Modi to push global patents waiver for vaccines at Quad summit in Washington DC this week

The PM also said on September 22 that he would review the India-United States Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with Biden and Harris.

As reported by Moneycontrol earlier, India is expected to push its Quad partners for waiving Intellectual Property Rights for vaccines and wants a quick resolution of the ongoing stalemate at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the country’s proposal to temporarily suspend global IPR for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, which has been blocked by rich economies.

Modi’s five-day visit to the US is his first foreign trip in six months. While the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders will focus on security issues, India's agenda also includes a significant amount of vaccine-related and economic issues.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #PM Modi in US #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Quad Summit #United States #US CEOs
first published: Sep 22, 2021 08:04 pm

