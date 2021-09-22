PM Modi at Quad Summit | US CEOs to call on prime minister individually during five day-visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various companies in the US will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, sources have exclusively told CNBC-TV18. The Prime Minister currently is on a five-day visit to the United States, which began on September 22.

CEOs that will call on Modi individually are Cristiano R Amon of Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Mark Widmar of First Solar, Vivek Lall of General Atomics and Stephen A Schwarzman of Blackstone.

On the same day, the Prime Minister will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials said.

Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Modi's meet with Harris will be the first between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis.

