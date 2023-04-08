PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mysuru on Saturday, his eighth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year.

Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

According to his itinerary, the Prime Minister will have a night stay in Mysuru and on Sunday, he will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve at 7.15 AM and release the tiger census data at 11 AM.

He will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.

The Prime Minister will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.

He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

In view of the Prime Ministers visit, security has been tightened in Mysuru.

The district administration has banned tourists visiting the tiger reserve from April 6 to April 9. In addition to it, the authorities also closed the vehicular movement on the National Highway 181 and vehicles passing through this road have been diverted in view of the VVIP visit.