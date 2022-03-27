PM Modi applauds India for achieving $400 billion in exports and other key highlights from Mann Ki Baat radio show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India for achieving the $400 billion exports target which he said signifies the country's potential and capability.

He was speaking for the 87th episode of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on March 27.

Here are highlights and key quotes from the address:

Congratulates India for achieving $400 billion exports target

"India has achieved the target of 400 billion dollar exports. It has filled us with pride. This signifies India's capabilities and potential. It means that the demand for Indian goods is rising in the world," said Modi.

The PM added, "There was a time when the figure of exports from India used to be $100 billion, at times $150 billion, sometimes $200 billion. India has reached $400 billion."

Success of small entrepreneurs

The PM stated that it was previously believed only big business could sell products to the government, but this has changed due to the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and it demonstrates the spirit of India.

- Today our small entrepreneurs are playing a major partnership role in government procurement through GeM. A much transparent system has been developed through technology.

- During the last one year through the GeM portal, the government has purchased items worth more than one lakh crore rupees.

- Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs, small shopkeepers have sold their goods directly to the government. There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government.

Array of new products sent to newer countries

- The list of 'Make in India' products is as huge as our potential and hard work of our farmers, manufacturers and industry.

- Many fruits and vegetables like Ladakh's apricot, Tamil Nadu's bananas, and Himachal's millets are reaching the world.

- Right from Bijapur's fruits and vegetables to the black rice from Chandoli, we are seeing exponential exports. The best part is that our exports are being supplied to new destinations like Denmark, South Korea, London, and Kenya among other nations.

- The first consignment of millets grown in Himachal and Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark.

- Bainganapalli and Subarnarekha mangoes from Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh were exported to South Korea.

- Fresh jackfruits from Tripura were exported to London by air

- For the first time King Chilli from Nagaland was dispatched to London

- The first consignment of Bhalia wheat was exported from Gujarat to Kenya and Sri Lanka.

Promotes 'Local to Global' concept

- When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further

On Ayush startups from India

- Ayush is becoming the source of inspiration for upcoming startups. Startups like Kapiva, Nirog Street, and Atrey Innovations are promoting holistic lifestyle around the world.

- I am confident that India's Ayush startups will soon rule the world with better quality products.

Lauds efforts of citizens for taking up inspiring and noble initiatives

- Chandrakishore's resolve regarding cleanliness is very heartfelt. He stands by Godavari river, and encourages people not to throw garbage in the river. If he sees someone doing this, he immediately stops them.

- Rahul Maharana from Puri has cleaned hundreds of kilos of plastic garbage and filth by visiting holy pilgrimage sites and cleaning their plastic garbage. He has taught us about performing our duties as a citizen.

- Muttapan Narayan's initiative 'Pots for Water for Life' has distributed earthen pots for people to fill water for birds and animals in summer season.

- Arun Krishnamurthy from Chennai is running a campaign to clean the ponds and lakes in his area. He took up the responsibility of cleaning more than 150 ponds and lakes and successfully completed it.

- Rohan Kale, an HR professional, is running a campaign to preserve hundreds of step wells in Maharashtra. Many of these wells are centuries old and are part of our heritage. Bansilal-Pet Kuan in Secunderabad is one such step well.

Calls for work towards water conservation

- 'Jal Mandir Scheme' played a significant role in the protection of these wells or step wells. Several step wells were revived all over Gujarat. This also helped a lot in raising the water level in these areas.