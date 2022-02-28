PM Gati Shakti will lead to rapid infra development, help exports & MSMEs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 28) said PM Gati Shakti will play a big role in the development of modern infrastructure.

"PM Gati Shakti will not only lead to rapid infrastructure development but also generate employment. With PM Gati Shakti, we will be able to optimally utilise our resources," the Prime Minister said while addressing a post-budget webinar on the vision of PM Gati Shakti.

"This direction of ‘Infrastructure-based development’ will lead to an extraordinary increase in the strength of our economy, creating many new possibilities of employment," the PM added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India. "To fulfil the dreams of 21st century India, PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India," he said further.

"Usually, we develop infrastructure according to our requirements. Whether it is a work of rail or road, there are conflicts between the two. This is because different departments don't have details of all development projects," the prime minister said.

PM Modi talked about Unified Logistic Interface Platform-ULIP provided in this budget and which is being adopted by the various government departments as per their needs, leading to reduced logistics cost.

“24 Digital Systems of 6 Ministries are being integrated through ULIP. This will create a National Single Window Logistics Portal which will help in reducing the logistics cost”, he added.

The PM further said that the PM Gati Shakti will play a key role in improving infrastructure efficiency, reducing logistic cost. The Prime Minister commented that “even today, the Logistic Cost in India is considered to be 13 to 14 percent of GDP. This is more than other countries. PM Gati Shakti has a huge role in improving infrastructure efficiency”.

PM Modi added PM Gati Shakti will enable MSMEs to become globally competitive.

“Our Exports will also be greatly helped by PM Gati-Shakti, our MSMEs will be able to be Globally Competitive”, he added.

The government informed earlier that PM Gati Shakti is an initiative aimed at synergising the infrastructure projects of all key infrastructure Ministries including Railways, Roadways, Waterways and Aviation for planning and coordinated execution of nation-wide infrastructure projects including all the State Governments.