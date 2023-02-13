 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Gati Shakti has helped fast-track social sector schemes: DPIIT joint secretary

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

States like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have used data available on the platform to help develop better social infrastructure.

Surendra Ahirwar, joint secretary in the logistics division of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade

The Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which was launched in October 2021, is helping state governments to better plan out social sector projects, Surendra Ahirwar, joint secretary (logistics division), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said.

Besides 24 central infrastructure and economic ministries, 12 social sector ministries have also now come on board the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and have mapped their data, Ahirwar told Moneycontrol in an interview.

"The Gati Shakti National Master Plan will help in planning social infra better. For instance, once data of all primary-level schools are mapped on the portal, we can check areas that are underserved, possible constraints in connectivity to schools, etc, and take measures to address the gaps,” Ahirwar said.

MC Podcast|How is the social sector benefiting from Gati Shakti?

