PLIs to create turnover of Rs 900 crores from drones manufacturing in next 3 years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on September 16 that production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme will help create a turnover of Rs 900 crores from drones manufacturing in the next 3 years. He added that PLI scheme will help create a turnover of Rs 10,000 crores from drones sector.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister said that the current size of drone manufacturing segment in India is around Rs 80 crores and the government will work towards making India a drone manufacturing hub by 2030.

On September 15, the Union Cabinet approved Rs 120 crore to encourage production of drones and their parts under its production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme. This is part of Rs 26,058 crore amount approved of PLI scheme to encourage domestic production of automobiles, drones and their components.

With the new initiative, the Centre is aiming for the domestic drone sector to fulfil a number of civilian, commercial and military needs, including surveillance, delivery of medicines, food and goods, and requirements in sectors like the railways, roadways and agriculture.

Earlier on September 14, the Civil Aviation Ministry permitted the ICMR to use drones up to a height of 3,000 metre to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Manipur, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Apart from this, in August, the ministry had passed that the new Drone Rules 2021 which will replace the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Rules 2021. The government had announced the new drone rules on July 15 and invited comments from stakeholders and the industry till August 5.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.