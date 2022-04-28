PLI for white goods: Take risks, innovate and go global, says DPIIT secretary

Nineteen companies have filed applications with proposed investments of Rs 1,548 crore to avail benefits under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods (ACs, and LED lights) after the government in March reopened the application window, the commerce and industry ministry said on April 27.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Anil Agrawal, additional secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), listed out goals for the domestic industry and how the government is helping it to take risks and go global.

Govt has brought in an enabler. What can the industry do now? What will you recommend?

In the last two years, one of the fundamental transformations, in the mindset of Indian industry is the can-do approach. India has emerged as a confident nation after successfully managing the COVID pandemic. The industry today is looking at a huge global opportunity.

Also Read: 19 firms file applications under PLI scheme for white goods in 2nd round

The industry needs to take risks. It needs to think global and it needs to innovate continuously not just for Indian markets but for global markets. The industry needs to continuously develop its own standards. A whole lot of mindset change is already visible to me as far Indian industry leaders today are concerned.

PLI scheme was a fiscal intervention by the govt. What are some of the non-fiscal interventions which the govt is likely to make over the next few years for ease of doing business?

In the air conditioning system, one of the interventions was that we stopped the import of air conditioners with gases. That one step reduced our import bill by 80 percent. PLI is not being implemented in isolation.

We are looking at the overall growth of the industry and with continuous interaction with different comprehensive measures to support growth. Today the focus is Make in India. We are trying to develop a component ecosystem in India to not just support ACs and LEDs but all related products. We are taking all measures to support the local industry.