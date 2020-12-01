PlayStation 5: Sony warns Indian customers against importing the gaming console

As the wait for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) continues in India, many people are now importing the device into the country via the grey market at unreasonable prices.

However, Sony is now warning people against purchasing the PS5 through such means. The console maker has said those consoles purchased via the grey market will not be covered under an official warranty.

According to an India Today report, A Sony PlayStation representative told MensXP that the consoles bought from outside of India will be invalid for benefits under warranty.

“We advise our customers to check for the official Sony India Warranty card at the time of purchase to avail warranty benefits within India and in this context, it is important to note that PlayStation products marketed by Sony India are certified based on India safety standards stipulated by BIS,” the representative was quoted as saying by the publication.

While the console will run as expected, if a user runs into an issue it is not likely that they can get it rectified by Sony.

The report also suggests that on the grey market, Indians are paying costs close to Rs 90,000 for the PS5 which comes close to double the price for the console.

This fifth generation gaming console is priced at $399.99 for the Digital Edition and $499.99 for the regular edition. This would mean these models would cost Rs 29,400 and Rs 36,800, respectively.

However since the console is not yet launched in India, its price for the Indian market is unknown.

Sony released the PS5 in global markets on November 12, followed by a wider release on November 19. At the time, there was speculation that an India launch would follow shortly after, however, that was not the case.

Sensing the high anticipation for it, Sony had to come forward to clarify that there is no official launch date for the PS5 in India and that these rumours are false.

The company also cracked down on several unofficial pre-order listings for the PlayStation 5 in India, the report said.