Play Time Again: Toys 'R' Us launches 1st store in US after bankruptcy

Toy store chain Toys 'R' Us launched its brick-and-mortar store on November 27 in the US, its first after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

The store is located at the Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey. The company planned to launch a second store at The Galleria in Houston in December.

"Toys 'R' Us is built into the fabric of childhood and for more than 70 years has been the most trusted source for toys and play," said Richard Barry, CEO at Tru Kids, the parent company of the Toys 'R' Us brand.

While the earlier Toys 'R' Us stores were colossal, spread across around 40,000 square feet, the new outlets are expected to be around 6,500 square feet, as part of the company's comeback strategy to go lean.

The company filed for bankruptcy in September 2017 and shuttered around 700 stores. However, its stores outside the US and Canada were not a part of the filing.