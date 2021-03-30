Plant-based meat company raises $335 million

Chicken wings and mashed potatoes (Image: lhttps://likemeat.com)

Plant-based food company Livekindly Collective has raised $335 million from investors, which will help the company expand its operations globally.

The financing was led by The Rise Fund, a global impact investing platform managed by TPG, the company said in a statement.

"This investment closes a growth funding round of $335 million, including $135 million converted from a prior round, bringing the total funds raised by Livekindly Collective in its first year to $535 million," the company said.

Existing investor Rabo Corporate Investments, the investment arm of Rabobank, S2G Ventures, and "other existing and additional mission-aligned investors" also participated in the financing round.

Livekindly makes plant-based protein products, and its brands include Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat and No Meat.

The company said the funding will help expand its global presence by making acquisitions and expanding into the US and China.

The investment makes Livekindly one of the sector's highest-funded startups.

David Knopf, CFO of Livekindly Collective, said "with the close of this funding round, we are ideally positioned to rapidly scale our model and lead the global consumer shift toward healthy, delicious and sustainable plant-based alternatives."