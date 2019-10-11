App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plans to revive company under Centre's active consideration: BSNL

BSNL said the plan entails a reasonable package comprising components like a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), 4G spectrum and allowing monetisation of assets available with it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BSNL
BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) said a revival plan for the crisis-ridden telecom player is under the government's active consideration.

Revealing details of the plan, the state-owned company said it entails a reasonable package comprising components like a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), 4G spectrum and allowing monetisation of assets available with it.

"..it is clarified that there is a plan under active consideration for revival of BSNL by Government of India by giving suitable package in terms of VRS/4G spectrum and allowing monetisation of assets available with BSNL," it said in a statement.

Close

BSNL said it has served the nation especially during difficult times of natural calamities, and provides affordable services throughout India even at remote corners.

related news

"We shall continue to do so in future," it added.

Distressed telecom firms Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and BSNL have been incurring losses and have been facing problems in clearing staff salaries in the recent past.

BSNL's loss is estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore with a decline in revenue to Rs 19,308 crore during 2018-19.

The public sector firm's provisional loss was Rs 4,859 crore in 2015-16, Rs 4,793 crore in 2016-17, Rs 7,993 crore in 2017-18 and is estimated to swell to Rs 14,202 crore in 2018-19, according to information presented in Parliament. The number of employees in BSNL stood at about 1,65,179.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 08:55 am

tags #BSNL #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.