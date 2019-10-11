Plans to revive company under Centre's active consideration: BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) said a revival plan for the crisis-ridden telecom player is under the government's active consideration.

Revealing details of the plan, the state-owned company said it entails a reasonable package comprising components like a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), 4G spectrum and allowing monetisation of assets available with it.

"..it is clarified that there is a plan under active consideration for revival of BSNL by Government of India by giving suitable package in terms of VRS/4G spectrum and allowing monetisation of assets available with BSNL," it said in a statement.

BSNL said it has served the nation especially during difficult times of natural calamities, and provides affordable services throughout India even at remote corners.

"We shall continue to do so in future," it added.

Distressed telecom firms Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and BSNL have been incurring losses and have been facing problems in clearing staff salaries in the recent past.

BSNL's loss is estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore with a decline in revenue to Rs 19,308 crore during 2018-19.