Planning to buy an EV? Expect to pay more as battery costs spike

If you are planning to buy an electric two-wheeler by the next fiscal year, you have to stretch your budget by 5-15 percent as numerous manufacturers are evaluating the feasibility of passing on the increase in input costs to buyers.

This is largely because stringent battery testing standards have already pushed the battery prices during Phase I implementation of the tests by 3-5 percent, and Phase II could see the cost rise by 15 percent.

The government recently came up with revised testing standards for batteries to ensure minimum safety standards for electric vehicles after taking into account multiple instances of fires across EVs at the start of the financial year.

The new battery safety restrictions have been extended by the Indian government in two phases, the first of which was implemented by December 1, 2022, and the second one will be completed by March 31, 2023, extended from the previous date, October 31.

“Electric two-wheelers is where the mess already is because a lot of cheap and low-quality batteries that have been put forward in the market. So that will definitely lead to a surge in battery prices. Since a few components like safety valves, temperature sensors, BMS, etc. are added, there would be an increase of raw material costs of many battery players,” said Akshay Singhal, Founder of Log9 Materials, a deeptech company based in Bangalore.

This new standard requires numerous changes at the cell, BMS (battery management system), and battery pack levels, which will significantly drive up the cost of batteries in the coming years.

Industry analysts claim that the battery and related components constitutes ~35-45 percent of cost of an electric vehicle and the new standards would make the EV batteries more expensive. However, no original equipment manufacturer is categorically stating that it will go for a price mark up. Sohinder Gill, President of the Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), when contacted by Moneycontrol, confirmed the development. He said: “Many of the battery companies have informed SMEV members that there are going to be price revisions of their products because of the revised AS156 testing standards.” However, he refused to specify the names of the batterymakers and the extent of price hikes. Aiming for price revisions In India, while Ola Electric and Ather Energy are building their batteries in-house, there are a handful of players such as Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), Okinawa Autotech and Hero Electric which are sourcing batteries from packs from Log9 Material (Fast Charging Batteries), Exponent (Fast Charging Batteries), Sun Mobility (Swap), Amara Raja (Fixed Battery), Exicom Power Solutions (Fixed Battery), Amara Raja Batteries, Trontek, Nexcharge (a unit of Exide), Battrix, Tata Group – Tata Power/Tata Chemicals -- JP Minda Group and so on. JP Minda Group, which makes lithium-ion batteries for multiple segments, acknowledged the impact on battery assemblers including the company itself. “We are already having Phase 1-compliant batteries with us according to changes in standard, but design and thermal protection requirement in cabinets pushed us back for 3-4 months. Yes, when your testing requirements of cycles increased then you have to add testing machines, hence your battery prices will go up surely,” said Himanshu Kansal, Business Head, Batteries (Lithium & Lead Acid), JP Minda Group. However, he maintained that the exact price hike can’t be calculated due to other factors like demand, software changes and other reasons. Battrix, the batterymaking division of Kabra Extrusion, reckons that companies will have to deploy capital to establish an in-house testing facility based on the necessary validation process, invest in machines and equipment and automation related to battery manufacturing. “The raw material component will lead to completely overhaul of design, bringing in thermal-efficient battery packs, better quality battery management systems, superior quality cells and water protection mechanism, besides better integration of vehicle battery and charger,” said Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. Wait-and-watch approach While batterymakers were unanimous that they will be passing on the price increase to OEMs, EV industry players are divided on their decision to pass on cost increase to their customers. Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, believes it will lead to price hikes for all players. He also believes it will certainly have a commercial impact and there will be a marginal price increase in their products. “Main issues are availability of the labs for getting the vehicles tested and homologated. We can expect at least a 5 percent increment in the cost of the vehicles with all the new norms being implemented,” said Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM). While Nishchal Chaudhary, CEO of Batt:RE said the company has not yet planned any price increase in phases, Ather Energy’s Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela maintained that even if there is a slight hike in prices, it has no plans to pass it on to customers. Okinawa Autotech MD Jeetender Sharma did not respond to queries sent to him by Moneycontrol. An Ola Electric Ola spokesperson, while ruling out any price hike because of increase in battery prices, stated, “We are still calculating the dynamics of this hike and shall see if we can absorb some of it to catalyze a faster EV switch.” Sales of electric two-wheelers were at an all-time high in October at 75,294 units. Sales remained flat in November on a Month-on-Month basis. In the current financial year, the E2W industry has clocked a volume of around 430,000 units till November, and with four months left of the financial year, total sales may fall 20 percent short of the 1 million units projected by both NITI Aayog and SMEV.

