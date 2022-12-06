 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Planning to buy an EV? Expect to pay more as battery costs spike

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 06, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

The government recently came up with revised testing standards for batteries to ensure minimum safety standards for electric vehicle

If you are planning to buy an electric two-wheeler by the next fiscal year, you have to stretch your budget by 5-15 percent as numerous manufacturers are evaluating the feasibility of passing on the increase in input costs to  buyers.

This is largely because stringent battery testing standards have already pushed the battery prices during Phase I implementation of the tests by 3-5 percent, and Phase II could see the cost rise by 15 percent.

The government recently came up with revised testing standards for batteries to  ensure minimum safety standards for electric vehicles after taking  into account multiple instances of fires across EVs at the start of the financial year.

The new battery safety restrictions have been extended by the Indian government in two phases, the first of which was implemented by December 1, 2022, and the second one will be completed by March 31, 2023, extended  from the previous date, October 31.

“Electric two-wheelers is where the mess already is because a lot of cheap and low-quality batteries that have been put forward in the market. So that will definitely lead to a surge in battery prices. Since a few components like safety valves, temperature sensors, BMS, etc. are added, there would be an increase of raw material costs of many battery players,” said Akshay Singhal, Founder of Log9 Materials,  a deeptech company based in Bangalore.

This new standard requires numerous changes at the cell, BMS (battery management system), and battery pack levels, which will significantly drive up the cost of batteries in the coming years.