you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plan for Air India to result in Rs 2,000 cr financial benefits annually: RN Choubey

Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said the plan was drawn up around 15 to 20 days ago and focuses on about "10 to 12 items" but did not divulge specific details.

To revive Air India's fortunes, a plan is being implemented that will result in annual financial benefits worth Rs 2,000 crore by way of cost cutting and revenue enhancement measures, a senior official said.



The government is working on efforts to turn around the national carrier, which has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore.

Talking about the plan, Choubey said, "financial benefits" to Air India would be around Rs 2,000 crore per annum by way of cost cutting and revenue enhancement measures.

The implementation of the plan, which has been prepared on the basis of recent levels of crude oil prices and rupee value, would be monitored by the ministry, he added.

When asked whether the plan is being implemented, Choubey replied in the affirmative.

Emphasising that the efforts are to ensure that Air India is "competitive and viable", Choubey said the airline has to work on efficiency improvements.

"We have told them, on one hand, work on efficiency improvements and on the other hand, we will ensure support for you if you are able to show efficiency improvements," he noted.

On November 27, a ministerial panel approved cleared a proposal for strategic sale of Air India's ground handling subsidiary AIATSL.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Air India #Business #India

