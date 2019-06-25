App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piyush Goyal sets up committee to provide insight on FDI in e-commerce

Goyal held a discussion with e-commerce companies to discuss ways to bring about a convergence of interests of e-commerce platforms and small retailers. Ministers of State (MoS) Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Parkash were also present.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a committee to hear grievances and provide necessary clarifications on issues related to foreign direct investment in e-commerce.

The session conducted to understand specific issues related to e-commerce platforms, including sectors like services, food and used goods.

The session conducted to understand specific issues related to e-commerce platforms, including sectors like services, food and used goods.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been asked to set up the committee that will be headed by Additional Secretary in DPIIT, with representatives of Department of Commerce, Ministries of MSME, Consumers Affairs and legal experts from the government as members.

Goyal stated that the government will ensure that small retailers and kirana shops thrive in the country.

"The ministry is making all efforts to balance the interests of small businesses, retailers, kirana shop owners and e-commerce companies, and he will again hold a meeting after a month," a ministry release said.

Goyal said that the e-commerce policy is work in progress and assured that enough time would be given to all stakeholders to adapt to any changes that may be required.

"Changes in the policy will be prospective and nothing will be implemented with retrospective effect," Goyal said.

He also informed that the ministry will look at ways of facilitating the sale of India’s handicraft and handlooms through e-commerce platforms.

"The Commerce and Industry Minister was of the view that even as the interests of MSMEs and other small retailers are protected, India will continue to embrace technology and digitalization to take the economy forward," the release said.

The meeting was attended by India’s Ambassador to WTO, JS Deepak; Secretary DPIIT, Ramesh Abhishek; Secretary, Department of Commerce, Anup Wadhawan; and senior officers of both Departments. Founders, CEOs and other senior executives of around 25 e-Commerce companies expressed their views in this interaction with Goyal.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #E-commerce #India #MSME #Piyush Goyal

