Piyush Goyal sets up committee to provide insight on FDI in e-commerce

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a committee to hear grievances and provide necessary clarifications on issues related to foreign direct investment in e-commerce.

Goyal held a discussion with e-commerce companies to discuss ways to bring about a convergence of interests of e-commerce platforms and small retailers. Ministers of State (MoS) Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Parkash were also present.

The session conducted to understand specific issues related to e-commerce platforms, including sectors like services, food and used goods.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been asked to set up the committee that will be headed by Additional Secretary in DPIIT, with representatives of Department of Commerce, Ministries of MSME, Consumers Affairs and legal experts from the government as members.

Goyal stated that the government will ensure that small retailers and kirana shops thrive in the country.

"The ministry is making all efforts to balance the interests of small businesses, retailers, kirana shop owners and e-commerce companies, and he will again hold a meeting after a month," a ministry release said.

Goyal said that the e-commerce policy is work in progress and assured that enough time would be given to all stakeholders to adapt to any changes that may be required.

"Changes in the policy will be prospective and nothing will be implemented with retrospective effect," Goyal said.

He also informed that the ministry will look at ways of facilitating the sale of India’s handicraft and handlooms through e-commerce platforms.

Also read: Piyush Goyal throws the rule book at e-tailers: Follow or else...

"The Commerce and Industry Minister was of the view that even as the interests of MSMEs and other small retailers are protected, India will continue to embrace technology and digitalization to take the economy forward," the release said.