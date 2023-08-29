Piyush Goyal, New Zealand trade minister discuss introduction of UPI for ease of doing business

Union Minister for Trade and Commerce Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, in his meeting with the visiting New Zealand counterpart Damien O’Connor in New Delhi, discussed the introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the southwestern Pacific country.

Both the ministers welcomed early discussions between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) - the nodal authority in charge of UPI - and Payments NZ related to the adoption of the payments system, and agreed that further deliberations should continue, the Indian ministry of commerce said in a release on August 29, a day after Goyal and O’Connor met.

"They agreed that introduction of UPI in New Zealand would promote ease of doing business between both the countries and promote trade and tourism as well," it stated.

Goyal and O’Connor also took note of the joint stakeholder consultations held with the industries of both the sides and a broad agreement reached to constitute working groups on subjects of mutual interest, the commerce ministry added. "The ministers desired to review the progress made by the working groups and the recommendations there of at regular intervals".

India was New Zealand's 11th largest trading partner as of September 2020, with the total two-way trade valuing between the countries at $1.80 billion, as per official data.

New Zealand's imports from India in 2022 stood at $809.51 million, whereas, Indian imports stood at $433.77, according to the United Nations COMTRADE.

Goyal and O’Connor, during their meeting, also "acknowledged the excellent cooperation" between India and New Zealand as part of the membership of both the countries in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, the release further noted.

India and New Zealand, on August 29, also signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in civil aviation.The pact will encompass aspects such as the establishment of fresh flight routes, code-share services, traffic rights, and capacity entitlements.