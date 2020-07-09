App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal likely to hold meeting with US Commerce Secy Ross on July 14 via video conferencing

The meeting also assumes significance as both the countries are negotiating a bilateral trade deal to boost two-way commerce.

File image

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to hold a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross through video conferencing on July 14 to discuss ways to promote bilateral investments and economic ties, a source said. The US-India CEOs forum is also expected to hold a meeting on July 14, the source added.

Last month, Goyal had stated that he and Ross will be meeting businessmen of both the countries sometime in the middle of July.

In the meetings, the US firms may flag issues related to India's decision to impose 2 per cent equalisation levy on foreign e-commerce entities.

They had earlier also raised issues with regard to India's draft e-commerce policy.

The US is India's largest trading partner.

In 2018-19, India's exports to the US stood at $52.4 billion, while imports were at $35.5 billion. Trade deficit dipped from $21.3 billion in 2017-18 to $16.9 billion in 2018-19.

India received foreign direct investment (FDI) of $4.22 billion from the US in 2019-20 as against 3.13 billion in 2018-19.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal #United States #Wilbur Ross

