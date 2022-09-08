English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Piyush Goyal holds discussion with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai

    The meeting with the USTR was held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai here and discussed ways to boost trade and investment ties.

    The minister is in the US to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meeting. The meeting with the USTR was held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

    The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 at Tokyo. It seeks to strengthen economic partnership among participating countries with the objective of enhancing resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness and competitiveness in the region.

    The 14 members of the IPEF are -- Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the US. The US surpassed China to become India's top trading partner in 2021-22, reflecting strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

    According to data from the commerce ministry, in 2021-22, bilateral trade between the US and India stood at USD 119.42 billion as against USD 80.51 billion in 2020-21. Exports to the US increased to USD 76.11 billion in 2021-22 from USD 51.62 billion in the previous fiscal year, while imports rose to USD 43.31 billion as compared to about USD 29 billion in 2020-21.
    PTI
    Tags: #Katherine Tai #Piyush Goyal #US Trade Representative
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 10:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.