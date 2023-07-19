English
    Piyush Goyal discusses roadmap to achieve $250 bn textiles production by 2030

    Goyal asked the officers to come up with innovative ideas and underscored the importance of streamlining the institutional structure for better service delivery, an official statement said.

    Minister for Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the need for collective commitment to position India in the global market.

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday discussed the roadmap to achieve the target of $250 billion domestic textiles production and $100 billion exports by 2030.

    The Minister for Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Commerce and Industry highlighted the need for collective commitment to position India in the global market.

    "While interacting with the officers and staff during the Chintan Shivir organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Goyal emphasized on a holistic approach towards making the textiles sector more vibrant so as to prepare to take on global competition.

    He asked the officers to come up with innovative ideas and underscored the importance of streamlining the institutional structure for better service delivery, an official statement said.

    The Ministry of Textiles organized Chintan Shivir on Tuesday to brainstorm on various issues relating to the sector.

