App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piyush Goyal discusses action plan to improve volumes on government's e-marketplace

The aim of the GeM is to achieve a target of Rs 1 lakh crore gross merchandise volume (GMV) on the marketplace in FY 2019-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal  chaired a meeting to formulate an action plan to boost sale volumes on the government e-marketplace (GeM).

The aim of the GeM is to achieve a target of Rs 1 lakh crore gross merchandise volume (GMV) on the marketplace in FY 2019-20.

The meeting also deliberated on ways to explore various ways of bringing on board more government ministries and departments, public sector undertakings, and state governments on the platform.

Close

Goyal appreciated the transformation in public procurement driven through the platform. He directed the officers to maximize the use of GeM to ensure transparency and saving in procurements.

related news

He also urged GeM officers to work with all the ministries and state governments and hand hold them to show the benefits of GeM . He also said that greater transparency and quality of products must be ensured on the platform in order to get the railways, defence, telecom and public sector undertakings (PSUs) like oil, power, heavy industry to place orders of more than one lakh crore through the GeM platform.

Goyal also discussed with the secretaries ways of bringing in external technical experts for specialized products so that more categories are created in GeM in the shortest time and complaints about substandard material is completely eliminated.

He said that the procedure for using the GeM platform has to be made more simple, less time consuming and attractive so that more and more vendors, especially from the MSME sector, come on board.

Ease of getting registered on the GeM platform has to be ensured so that public sector banks, PSUs, Ministries and Departments of the State Governments and local bodies at the district level are able to procure from GeM easily and smoothly.

Possibilities may also be explored for incentivizing ministries and states who procure more products and services from GeM. During the review meeting, the Commerce and Industry Minister also examined the possibility of  Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to provide the services of their staff in regional centres all over the country to promote GeM and increase the procurement through GeM in their areas.

Goyal requested all ministries and departments to nominate a joint level officer to coordinate with GeM and to identify more products and services that may be procured through the GeM platform.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash also attended the meeting. Chairman, Railway Board and Secretaries of Departments of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Commerce and Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Secretaries of Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, New and Renewable Energy and Power also participated in the meeting.

 
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.