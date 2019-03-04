App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal dedicates to nation 1,000-MW thermal power project of NTPL

The 1,000-MW coal-fired thermal power project of NTPL is a joint venture between NLCIL and TANGEDCO with an equity participation of 89:11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal Minister Piyush Goyal Monday dedicated to the nation a 1,000-megawatt (MW) thermal power project of Neyveli Tamil Nadu Power Ltd (NTPL) and a 150-MW solar power projects of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Tamil Nadu.

"Piyush Goyal...has dedicated the 1,000 MW coal-based thermal power station of Neyveli Tamilnadu Power Ltd (NTPL), Thoothukudi,...and 150-MW solar power projects of NLC India Ltd situated at Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts...on March 4," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The 1,000-MW coal-fired thermal power project of NTPL is a joint venture between NLCIL and TANGEDCO with an equity participation of 89:11.

"Tamil Nadu is the sole beneficiary of the 150 MW renewable power plants of Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts commissioned and dedicated to the nation today," the statement said.

So far, NLCIL has installed 591 MW of solar power and 51 MW of wind power plants in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Also, 759-MW solar power projects are under execution in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

NLCIL has an installed capacity of 4,784.50 MW of power. Further, 2,980 MW of thermal power plant and 776.5 MW of solar power plants are under construction.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Business #NLC India Ltd #Piyush Goyal #Tamil Nadu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.