you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal asks SPMCIL to expand export footprint

SPMCIL, which earned a profit of Rs 630 crore last fiscal, is engaged in the production of currency and bank notes, Security Paper, postal stamps, security inks, and commemorative coins.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Sunday asked state-owned Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) to tap its full potential and expand export footprint so that profit can grow exponentially.

"I am told that the company has already initiated talks with some countries for minting of coins and you have potential to export to African countries and European nations," he said at the 13th foundation day event of SPMCIL.

The company should have huge outreach programme and try to get big orders in the area of minting of coins, printing of currency notes and postal stamp etc, he said, adding it should dream big and think of achieving profit of Rs 6,000 crore.

The company should also focus on modernisation of its nine production units across the country so that it can get export order, Goyal added.

Speaking at the occasion, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the company has become self sufficient in currency paper and one more mill that is proposed in Hoshangabad will take care of needs of currency paper requirement of RBI printing press as well.

Garg said new series of coins have been designed and remarkable feature of this series is that they are friendly to visually handicapped people.

The goal of the company should be also to develop security features of the currency notes as they are not indigenously designed currently, he said.

The company, which is under administrative control of Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, had paid Rs 200 crore dividend to the government last financial year.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Business #India #Piyush Goyal

