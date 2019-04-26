App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal says only eyeing home loan portfolio of DHFL, not its shares

Piramal has been trying to cut exposure to wholesale real estate lending exposure. The company had reduced lending to real estate from 83 percent in March 2015 to 63 percent in March 2019, and plans to further bring it down to 50 percent by the end of this year.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Image: Moneycontrol
Image: Moneycontrol
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Enterprises on April 26 said he has no intention to invest in Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL), and is only evaluating the possibility of acquiring the troubled housing finance corporation's (HFC’s) home loan portfolio.

“We are looking at various portfolios concerning home loans, one of which is DHFL. We are looking at their portfolios. If it all we do, we are just acquiring a portfolio or part of the portfolio and not acquiring or investing in the shares of the company,” said Piramal on a post earnings media call.

“We are conservative when we look at the portfolios. We want to see the quality if the portfolio and what value we get,” Piramal said.

DHFL had assets of Rs 96,839 crore as of December 31, 2018.

related news

The total loan book of Piramal grew 34 percent YoY in FY19 to Rs 56,624 crores.

Piramal has been trying to cut exposure to wholesale real estate lending exposure. The company had reduced lending to real estate from 83 percent in March 2015 to 63 percent in March 2019, and plans to further bring it down to 50 percent by the end of this year.

Piramal is focusing on diversifying risk by expanding into consumer and retail lending like home loans.

Housing finance loan book now constituted 9 percent or Rs 5188 crore of its total loan book at end of March 31, growing on 32 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Piramal said other than real estate developers, the company is looking at lending to corporates for project finance, smaller and medium scale industries.

Shriram exit

Piramal said he is looking for the right party and value to exit Shriram Group, and hasn’t set any deadline.

“As far as Shriram is concerned we are looking at how we can create value for Piramal shareholders as well as for Shriram shareholders,” Piramal said.

Piramal also said that efforts are underway to see that all entities of the Shriram Group in the financial services can be merged together, consisting Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance and the holding company Shriram Capital.

Piramal owns 20 percent in Shriram Capital and 10 percent each in Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union.

Shriram Group’s planned merger with IDFC Bank failed to take-off due to regulatory and valuation hurdles in 2017.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Ajay Piramal #Business #Companies

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Avengers: Endgame features MCU's first openly gay character, you'll be ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Avengers Endgame ending explained: How the Infinity Stones saga ends

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena names their favourite Avenge ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Pragya Thakur Sought Votes in Army’s Name, Alleges Congress in Compl ...

India May Extend by 2 Weeks Deadline to Impose Retaliatory Tariff on 2 ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Tejashwi Yadav Endorses Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, Says 'He Has W ...

Maha: Probe Theft in Ramtek Strong Room, Says Cong Candidate

As TMC’s Mahua Moitra Looks at Record Win, Will ‘Modi Wave’ Save ...

Hales Serving Three-week Suspension for Failing Drug Test

Pragya Thakur Was Tortured to Brand Hindus as Terrorists: Vijaywargiya

Cyclone Fani to Intensify in 36 Hours Near Tamil Nadu and Andhra Coast ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Who is Mohammed Mohsin? Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal wages losing battle as PV S ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

Xiaomi VP Manu Jain, teases a new smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC f ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.