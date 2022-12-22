 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Piramal Realty to invest Rs 3500 crore in 2 years; aims to deliver 5,000 flats

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is the real estate arm of the business conglomerate Piramal Group. It is one of the leading developers with 15 million square feet of residential and commercial under development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The company is developing around 12,000 apartments across these four projects.

Piramal Realty will invest Rs 3,500 crore over the next two years in four ongoing housing projects as it aims to deliver a 6 million square feet area to customers, its CEO Gaurav Sawhney said.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is the real estate arm of the business conglomerate Piramal Group. It is one of the leading developers with 15 million square feet of residential and commercial under development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In an interview with PTI, Sawhney said the company is developing 13 million square feet in phases across four residential projects in Mulund, Thane, Mahalaxmi and Byculla in the MMR.

The company is developing around 12,000 apartments across these four projects.

"We have launched around 8-8.5 million square feet so far in these four projects and the remaining 4-5 million square feet will be launched over the next two years," he said.

Sawhney said the company is focusing on delivery and has started handing over the first set of 1,000 apartments to its customers totalling about 1 million square feet.