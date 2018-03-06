App
| Source: PTI

Piramal Realty appoints Naaman Atallah as CEO

Atallah was formerly the CEO of Dubai Properties and was leading a portfolio of 144 projects worth USD 30 billion which included residential, commercial, retail and hospitality developments, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Piramal group's real estate firm Piramal Realty today announced the appointment of Naaman Atallah as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Atallah was formerly the CEO of Dubai Properties and was leading a portfolio of 144 projects worth USD 30 billion which included residential, commercial, retail and hospitality developments, the company said in a statement.

Piramal group Executive Director Anand Piramal said the real estate sector will see consolidation because of recent government reforms such as RERA, GST, bankruptcy code and demonetisation.

"Backed by a strong balance sheet and a great team, we are well positioned to acquire land at attractive prices and build a substantial company. In this context, we are delighted to welcome Naaman, one of the most experienced and successful professionals, to lead this exciting growth phase in our company's history," he added.

On his new role, Atallah said: "India is the world’s fastest growing and most dynamic large economy. Perhaps no country offers growth prospects for leading real estate professionals as India does."

Earlier, he also held the position of COO at Qatari Diar. He was also the COO of Emaar Properties PJSC, where he worked extensively on some of the world's most iconic projects such as Burj Khalifa, Armani Hotel Dubai and The Dubai Mall.

