App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Enterprises sells healthcare analytics biz to Clarivate for $950mn

PEL had initially invested $650 million in 2012 to acquire DRG, of which $260 million was infused as equity

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

Piramal Enterprises on January 17 signed a definitive agreement for sale of healthcare insights and analytics subsidiary Decision Resources Group (DRG) to US-based Clarivate Analytics for $950 million.

The company will receive $900 million on closure of the deal, and $50 million at the end of 12 months from the date of closing.

This transaction is expected to be completed by February-end.

Close

The announcement confirms Moneycontrol's story about a possible sale of DRG in July 2018.

related news

"PEL had initially invested $650 million in 2012 to acquire DRG, of which $260 million was infused as equity. It has realised 2.3 times its initial equity investment in rupee terms," the company said.

Commenting on the deal, Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, said, “Along with the ongoing equity capital raise in PEL, this transaction further strengthens the company’s balance sheet and marks another step towards significantly unlocking value in future."

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate Analytics, said this is a milestone acquisition, which doubles the size of its life sciences business. "The deal is accretive to our 2020 earnings and sets us up as an essential, end-to-end, industry-leading data and analytics provider in the highly attractive Life Sciences ecosystem,” he added.

DRG caters to the information needs of pharmaceutical, insurance and hospitals, had contributed Rs 1,330.74 crore, or about 10 percent of PEL’s consolidated revenue of 13,215 crore.

DRG, however, reported a net loss of Rs 218 crore. It has been struggling to catch up with the group performance, prompting PEL to consider divesting stake in the subsidiary.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Business #Clarivate Analytics #company #Decision Resources Group #divest #Piramal Enterprises

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.