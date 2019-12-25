App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 2,750 cr by issuing bonds

'A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore,' it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Piramal Enterprises on December 25 said it will raise up to Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

"A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.

Piramal Enterprises said the money can be raised in one or more tranches from time to time.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Piramal Enterprises

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.