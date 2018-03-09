App
Mar 09, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises to allot 74,85,574 equity shares through rights issue

"...pursuant to the finalisation of basis of allotment of the rights issue in consultation with BSE Ltd, the Committee of Directors (Rights Issue) at their meeting held today has considered and approved the allotment of 74,85,574 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each," the company said in a BSE filing.

Piramal Enterprises said the company's committee of directors have approved raising over Rs 1,780 crore through rights issue.

"...pursuant to the finalisation of basis of allotment of the rights issue in consultation with BSE Ltd, the Committee of Directors (Rights Issue) at their meeting held today has considered and approved the allotment of 74,85,574 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each," the company said in a BSE filing.

It added that the issue price has been set at Rs 2,380 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 2,378 per equity share, it added.

