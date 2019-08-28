App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises defers NCD plans

The company, however, did not provide any details about the reasons for deferment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said it has deferred the issue of privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating Rs 3,000 crore to a future date.

At the meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board, the committee has decided to defer the issue of privately placed NCDs aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore (including an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 2,500 crore) to a future date, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises closed at Rs 1,895.35 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.77 percent from its previous close.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 08:10 pm

