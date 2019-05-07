App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises, Canadian pension fund set up renewable energy trust

As per the release, both Piramal Enterprises and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will act as co-sponsors of the proposed InvIT and hold up to 75 percent of the units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Piramal Enterprises on May 7 said it has signed an initial pact with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to co-sponsor a $600 million renewable energy-focused infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

"With an initial corpus of $600 million( about Rs 4,162 crore), and the option to scale further, the InvIT would seek to acquire up to 1.5-2 GW of stable and cash generating renewable assets on a hold-to-maturity basis, with a firm focus on diversification of both asset type as well as off-taker profile," Piramal Enterprises said in a release.

As per the release, both Piramal Enterprises and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will act as co-sponsors of the proposed InvIT and hold up to 75 percent of the units.

CPPIB has committed $360 million and holding up to 60 percent while Piramal Enterprises has committed $90 million and holding 15 percent.

related news

The InvIT would seek to raise capital from other like-minded investors for the remaining 25 percent.

In the interim and prior to its launch, Piramal Enterprises and CPPIB will jointly warehouse seed assets for the proposed InvIT.

Piramal would act as the sole investment manager as well as project manager for the proposed InvIT, the release added.

Piramal Enterprises has presence in financial services, pharmaceuticals and healthcare insights and analytics. Its consolidated revenues were over $1.9 billion in 2018-19.

CPPIB is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments.
First Published on May 7, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Business #India #Piramal Enterprises

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

MET Gala 2019: When Nick Jonas turned little finger from Game of Thron ...

Game Of Thrones 8: Starbucks cup was a 'mistake' say producers

MET Gala 2019 after party: Priyanka Chopra sparkles, all thanks to hub ...

MET Gala 2019: Lilly Singh AKA Superwoman makes a mesmerising debut on ...

Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone: Designer Narendra Kumar’s revie ...

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone shines but here's a look at Ranveer Si ...

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut to take on Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at ...

Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh paints a colourful picture while Deepika P ...

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone is less camp and more feminine in her ...

ICSE 10, 12 Exam Results Declared, 2 Students Score 100% Marks

Mamata Threatens to Slap Modi for Calling TMC Leaders 'Extortionists'

Will Lord Ram's Name be Taken in Pakistan, if Not in India: Amit Shah ...

How Pakistani Girls in Hopes of Money are Trafficked to China in New ' ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Ready to Win, Not Just Participate: M ...

The Pink List: Trio Compiles List of Queer Friendly Lok Sabha Candidat ...

After Legalising Marijuana, Denver to Now Vote on Decriminalising 'Mag ...

Badal 'Bahu', Union Minister Harsimrat Faces Third Electoral Fight in ...

WATCH | It Has Become a Knuckleball IPL: Kumble

Fiscal fears loom as Modi government misses FY19 tax revenue target by ...

BJP faces toughest battle in phase 6 on 14 seats against SP-BSP Mahaga ...

Ecommerce policy, data localisation figure in Indo-US meet; GSP not di ...

Airline capacity crisis in the sky: Does it affect your international ...

GST anomaly a ticking time bomb: Here is how your tax money reaches th ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 324 points lower, Nifty below 11,500; RIL, I ...

Akshaya Tritiya: Gold prices rise on festive buying, silver rates fall

With earnings rebound in sight, analysts give thumbs up to ICICI Bank ...

Marico surges 8% after posting two-fold rise in Q4 net profit

As Delhi goes for polls on 12 May, national capital's tendency to surp ...

Massacre in Myanmar: The story on Rohingya killings that got Reuters j ...

Section 144 imposed outside SC, 55 detained as lawyers protest procedu ...

Avengers: Endgame is the only other Marvel film, apart from Black Pant ...

Did 2018-19 income tax e-filings drop by 1% or jump 19%? Answer depend ...

Champions League: Liverpool’s clash against Barcelona at Anfield a l ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, little ...

Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.