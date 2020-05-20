App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises board approves Rs 500 crore NCD issue

The meeting of administrative committee of the board of directors has approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Diversified group Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of securities on a private placement basis.

The meeting of administrative committee of the board of directors has approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of NSE, it added.

Close

The Mumbai-headquartered Piramal Group has presence across pharma, financial services, real estate and glass packaging.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

related news

First Published on May 20, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NCD #Piramal Enterprises

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Companies request SEBI's permission to defer or merge Q1 results: Report

Coronavirus impact | Companies request SEBI's permission to defer or merge Q1 results: Report

Jaguar Land Rover resumes production at Solihull plant in UK after temporary suspension due to COVID-19

Jaguar Land Rover resumes production at Solihull plant in UK after temporary suspension due to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact: Many migrant returnees may never leave their homes for work again

COVID-19 impact: Many migrant returnees may never leave their homes for work again

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.