App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Critical Care partners with Medivant Healthcare to supply injectable drugs in US

Through this partnership, the company and Medivant Healthcare will work together to distribute single-dose injectable drugs in approved states for COVID-19 patients that have fallen dangerously short in supply, Piramal Critical Care said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Piramal Critical Care on Wednesday said it has partnered with US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility Medivant Healthcare to address severe shortage of injectable drugs in hospitals across the United States.

Through this partnership, the company and Medivant Healthcare will work together to distribute single-dose injectable drugs in approved states for COVID-19 patients that have fallen dangerously short in supply, Piramal Critical Care said in a statement.

The partnership with Medivant Healthcare will leverage the company's robust nationwide US marketing and distribution capabilities that will enable supply of single-dose injectable products to critical and sensitive markets for immediate use, Piramal Critical Care CEO Peter DeYoung said.

Close

"Coupling our focus on producing critical shortage medications with Piramal Critical Care's extensive market reach, I am confident that together we will play an integral role in helping hospitals across the country alleviate these acute drug shortages," Medivant Healthcare Founder and Director Viraj Gandhi said.

Piramal Critical Care, a business unit of Piramal Enterprises, is a global leader in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.