 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

PineBridge looks past Adani saga to load up on stocks in India

Bloomberg
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

The stock meltdown offered an entry point into what’s historically an expensive market, according to Kelly, who also sits on PineBridge’s management committee.

People walk past a screen displaying news featuring on Adani Group inside the BSE building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Adanis businesses have lost $107 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in Indias history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

US asset manager PineBridge Investments is using India’s recent market selloff to start buying stocks for its multi-asset portfolios, wagering that explosive corporate governance allegations against the Adani conglomerate won’t derail a growth and manufacturing boom.

While short-seller Hindenburg Research’s Jan. 24 report about the business empire of tycoon Gautam Adani has been one reason why investors have pulled billions of dollars out of Indian markets, Michael Kelly, who oversees Pinebridge’s $17.8 billion global multi-asset portfolios, is among those going the other way.

The stock meltdown offered an entry point into what’s historically an expensive market, according to Kelly, who also sits on PineBridge’s management committee. His funds were not in Indian stocks before the rout in Adani securities, but they have since bought, Kelly said, adding that “we are not necessarily done.”