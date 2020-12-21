Pine Labs gets funding from Lone Pine Capital, attains valuation of $2 billion

Merchant payment company Pine Labs has raised an undisclosed sum from Lone Pine Capital, valuing the company at over $2 billion, the company said in a press note on December 21.

While the company did not disclose the exact amount raised, industry sources pointed out the range of funds raised to be between $75 million and $100 million, in a mix of primary and secondary shares. Some early investors in the company sold their shares as well in this round, the source added.

Pine Labs, a Delhi NCR-headquartered digital payment company deploys PoS terminals at merchant outlets and is one of the largest players in this space in India. It has forayed into South East Asia and other parts of the world too.

Founded in 1997, Lone Pine Capital is a Connecticut-based investment firm which picks up strategic stakes in companies across multiple sectors through equity deals.

“Small businesses and consumers are fast adopting to digital commerce and contactless checkout. We are also seeing tremendous uptake in Pay Later services and have now enabled nearly 150,000 outlets for this. It’s time to invest heavily in offline and online commerce across India and SEA,” said B. Amrish Rau, Chief Executive officer, Pine Labs.

Lone Pine’s investment follows the strategic investment made by Mastercard in January 2020, when Pine Labs attained unicorn status. Earlier in December, Pine Labs and Mastercard jointly announced that they will expand their integrated “pay later” solution to five South East Asian markets early next year.

Pine Labs is backed by large investors like Temasek, PayPal, Sequoia Capital. In 2018, it received $125 million from Temasek and PayPal Holdings. It did not disclose the investment amount from Mastercard.

While it started with card processing terminals across merchant outlets, currently Pine Labs is investing heavily in smart PoS terminals, buy now pay later options and smart EMI options for consumers.

Pine Labs works with more than 1.5 lakh merchants in 3,700 cities across Asia and the Middle East. In July 2020, the company made a strategic investment in Fave and together they provide cashless payment solutions to over 50,000 merchants across Malaysia, Singapore and other South East Asian countries.

Taking to Twitter, Rau said Pine Labs has managed to deploy its storefront terminals with the Pine App store across 25,000 outlets in October. He said in the future EMI solutions will be driving affordability in smaller cities and Pine Labs will rely on important partnerships with banks, fintech and brands to drive these solutions.