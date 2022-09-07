Pieter Elbers: All you need to know about the new CEO of IndiGo

Pieter Elbers, the former chief executive of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Aviation industry veteran Peiter Elbers assumed the charge of Indigo's chief executive officer on September 6, over three months after he was announced as the replacement for outgoing CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

Elbers, the former chief executive of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, was named as the next CEO by IndiGo on May 18, 2022. He has been at the helm of KLM since 2014. The 52-year-old is also a member of the executive committee of the Air France – KLM Group.

Elbers had started his career in 1992 with KLM and, over the past three decades, held several managerial positions in the company in both the Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy.

"Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers has joined as chief executive officer of the company with effect from today, September 6, 2022," the private Indian carrier said in an exchange filing.

On his appointment as the next IndiGo CEO in May, Elbers had said, "What IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive.

I am very honoured and do look forward to build upon this, working together with the entire IndiGo team. I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and India."

With Elbers assuming the charge, the three-year stint of Dutta as IndiGo's CEO has formally concluded. The 71-year-old led the carrier through the turbulent period of COVID-19. In the post-pandemic period, the airline continues to maintain its dominating position in the Indian market.

Earlier in the year, Moneycontrol reported that while Dutta’s tenure has been all about stabilising the ship amid turbulent times, which saw the co-founder tussle and ceasefire, that of Elbers is likely to be focused on growth and taking IndiGo to the next level.

Elbers comes with vast experience in one company and one culture with assignments across the world, except India. That makes adjusting to the Indian environment, regulations and culture a challenge — especially when it is one of the most brutal markets in the world. Some of the critical aspects that Elbers will have to look for with IndiGo are international expansion, airport connectivity and human resources.