Pierre Bruno appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro in Europe

According to a regulatory filing, Pierre Bruno will now take over Wipro's business in six distinct regions across Europe.

IT services firm Wipro has appointed Pierre Bruno as Chief Executive Officer for Europe.

According to a regulatory filing, Bruno will now take over its business in six distinct regions across Europe.

He will be taking over at Wipro from DXC Technology where he was Vice President and Managing Director of Southern Europe.

According to the filing, he was responsible for all lines of business, including consulting, integration, apps, cloud and cybersecurity.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro’s operations in the European market which offers tremendous potential for growth," Bruno said, adding that he looks forward to further Wipro's commitment to European customers.

Prior to working at Wipro, Bruno worked at computer technology company Dell for 14 years in several roles across Asia Pacific, Japan, and EMEA.

He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), with majors in Marketing and Econometrics from HEC Graduate School in Paris. In addition to this, he also has a Master’s degree in Bio-Engineering.