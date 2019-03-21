App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pierer Industrie in talks with Bajaj Auto for 48% stake in KTM

"Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj will now evaluate the proposals in detail. The transaction decision is targeted to be made in the second quarter of 2019," Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

PTI
Bajaj Auto and Austria's Pierer Industrie AG have started discussions to assess the possibility of transferring Bajaj's 48 percent stake in KTM AG to KTM Industries AG, with the Pierer-Group continuing to retain the controlling majority over KTM Industries AG.

At present, Pierer Industrie AG holds approximately 62 percent of the shares of KTM Industries AG. The listed company KTM Industries AG holds approximately 51.7 percent of the shares of KTM AG.

"If Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj decide to execute the transaction, KTM Industries AG will examine the legal and economic requirements and conditions of a capital increase by contribution in kind from the existing authorised capital of the company. The authorised capital enables a capital increase of up to 50 percent of the existing share capital," the filing added.

Bajaj Auto said if the transaction is executed, KTM Industries AG's stake in KTM AG would increase from current 51.7 percent to approximately 99.7 percent.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #KTM #Pierer Industrie

