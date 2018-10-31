Pidilite Industries expects double-digit volume growth in coming quarters

After reporting a weak set of numbers for the second quarter, Pidilite Industries on Otober 31 said it expects double-digit volume growth in coming quarters.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Apurva Parekh, executive director, said Pidilite Industries had hiked prices in the first quarter and in second quarter also. For our main product categories, the price hike was in the range of of 3-5 percent.

Talking about business, Parekh said, "Demand situation has been reasonable in the first two quarters and we hope that trend continues in the coming quarters.”

Parekh said Pidilite Industries is not worried about crude oil, currency or competition.