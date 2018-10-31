App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Pidilite Industries expects double-digit volume growth in coming quarters

Apurva Parekh, executive director at the company, said Pidilite Industries is not worried about crude oil, currency or competition.

After reporting a weak set of numbers for the second quarter, Pidilite Industries on Otober 31 said it expects double-digit volume growth in coming quarters.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Apurva Parekh, executive director, said Pidilite Industries had hiked prices in the first quarter and in second quarter also. For our main product categories, the price hike was in the range of of 3-5 percent.

Talking about business, Parekh said, "Demand situation has been reasonable in the first two quarters and we hope that trend continues in the coming quarters.”

Parekh said Pidilite Industries is not worried about crude oil, currency or competition.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 03:11 pm

