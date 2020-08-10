Pick ﻿L&T Finance Holdings﻿, like Larsen & Toubro: Nischal Maheshwari

Nischal Maheshwari of Edelweiss Securities told CNBC-TV18, "You have to see NBFCs in the terms of growth what they have been showing. Some of them are on stretched valuation but then there are pockets where you still see that there is good value available depending upon the kind of growth they are showing. We like particularly Larsen & Toubro, L&T Finance Holdings is one of our strong picks."

"On the PSU side we like REC and PFC , some of these places you still find that there is good run up, there is good growth which is coming in. In case of L&T Housing Finance there is a scale up of the business which is happening, the RoEs are improving. So, there are still good pockets where one can be a buyer on these stocks," he said.