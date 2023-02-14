 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Piaggio Vehicles announces entry of Ape Electrik 3-wheeler in Philippines

PTI
Feb 14, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

The electric three-wheeler will be manufactured at PVPL's Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), the Indian subsidiary of Italian auto major Piaggio Group, on Tuesday announced the entry of its electric three-wheeler Ape Electrik in the Philippines for last-mile mobility.

The electric three-wheeler will be manufactured at PVPL's Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

"For Piaggio Vehicles, entry into the Philippines is a stepping-stone towards accelerating the adoption of EVs across the world and towards a sustainable planet.

"We see huge export potential to the market and also aim to meaningfully contribute to their EV ambitions," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.