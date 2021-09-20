MARKET NEWS

Piaggio inks pact with MoEVing to supply EVs

In addition, MoEVing aims to add a total of 500 Piaggio Ape’ E-Xtra FX to the existing fleet by 2022, Piaggio said in a release.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST

Commercial vehicle maker Piaggio Vehicles on Monday said it has partnered with EV fleet operator MoEVing for the induction of electric vehicles.

Through an integrated approach of demand aggregation, supply optimisation and connected charging infrastructure for various applications, including e-commerce, the partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in India in the last mile transportation segment, it added.

Our recently launched cargo variant Ape’ E-Xtra FX has received tremendous response from customers.

Through this partnership with MoEVing, we will further amplify our efforts towards creating affordable and sustainable last-mile connectivity solutions in goods movement space, Saju Nair, Executive vice president for CV Business, Piaggio Vehicles, said.

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with a 9.5 KW power output, according to the company. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft cargo deck length.

It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft cargo deck length. We are honoured to partner with Piaggio, a pioneer OEM in last-mile mobility space.

Product quality and lower cost of operation on a daily basis is an extremely important component that Ape’ E-Xtra model brings to the table.

"We aim to increase our Ape’ E-Xtra fleet to 500 vehicles by next year and deploy these vehicles across the country with various e-commerce players for last-mile order delivery,” said Vikash Mishra, founder of MoEVing.
