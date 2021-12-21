MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Piaggio Aprilia scooters to be available at over 100 Motoplex stores in south India

The southern region accounts for almost 45 per cent in Piaggio India’s overall two-wheelers sales in the country, according to the company.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

The Indian subsidiary of Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio has said its new Aprilia scooter range will be available at its over 100 Motoplex multi-brand retail stores across southern states.

The southern region accounts for almost 45 per cent in Piaggio India’s overall two-wheelers sales in the country, according to the company.

Piaggio India, which also manufactures and sells its iconic Vespa brand of scooter in the domestic market, had launched last month the updated versions of its Aprilia range with a completely new design and features.

The all-new Aprilia SR 160 is priced at Rs 1.18 lakh while the Aprilia SR 125 carries a price tag of Rs 1.08 lakh, it said in the release on Tuesday, adding that all prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru.

The scooter can be booked at an initial payment of Rs 5,000 through company’s e-commerce website. The new SR 160 is powered by a 160-cc BS-VI 3V tech EFI engine, with an option of 125-cc as well.

Close

Related stories

"We have seen a robust demand for our products from the southern part of India. As a geography, this has been strategically significant market for the growth and success of our two-wheeler business as it contributes over 45 per cent of our overall two-wheeler sales in India," said Sudhanshu Agarwal, head of the two-wheeler business at Piaggio India.

The revised SR160 will also be available in over 100 Motoplex multi-brand retail stores here (in southern markets), he said, adding, The new Aprilia SR 160 is Piaggio India’s latest and the most lucrative offering that comes with style, updated technology and steady performance.

It has been our constant endeavour to provide our esteemed customers with best-in-class products and smooth ride experience. Keeping the same in mind we launched the all-new Aprilia SR 160," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

He said the SR range of scooter has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer the features like ABS (antilock braking system), 3V-tech160-cc engine.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Motoplex stores #Piaggio Aprilia
first published: Dec 21, 2021 10:59 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.