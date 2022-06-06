English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Physis Capital hopes to start investing in promising startups by Oct

    The fund, which aims to build a portfolio of 15-20 startups with a minimum ticket size of USD 2 million, has recently received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Venture capital fund Physis Capital expects the first closure of at least $10-15 million from investors over the next four months and reach its target of $50 million in one year, while the deployment of capital into promising startups could begin as early as October this year, a top official said.

    CXO-driven angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) announced its fund Physis Capital earlier this year to invest in startups looking to raise Pre Series A to Series B capital.

    The fund, which aims to build a portfolio of 15-20 startups with a minimum ticket size of USD 2 million, has recently received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

    "Physis Capital may be new, but not angel investment platform IPV. We have proven ourselves over the last four years...and that is where commitments have come in for Physis Capital," Ankur Mittal, Partner, Physis Capital, told PTI.

    The new fund will have a corpus of $50 million with a greenshoe option of another USD 25 million. It will actively invest in sectors like vertical commerce, consumer tech, social/content creator, business to business SaaS (Software as a Service) and enterprise tech.

    Close

    Related stories

    Physis Capital will also invest in companies in IPV portfolio. As much as 50 percent of the fund size will be deployed in startups within the IPV portfolio.

    "While at IPV, we typically do seed to pre-series A (round), in case of Physis Capital we will be writing pre-series A to Series B cheques," he said.

    According to Mittal, many family offices, as well as large investors, have shown interest in Physis Capital.

    "We are confident we will be able to close the initial amount in about four months, primarily because of some active inbound interest already received," Mittal informed.

    The first milestone from here on will be securing closure of about USD 10 to 15 million. Physis Capital has its eyes on lucrative investment opportunities and some of the investors have already given their commitment.

    "They agree that these are great opportunities. So we may actually go for the first close in about four months instead of typical 6-7 months' time. That's what we are targeting," Mittal said, adding that while more clarity will emerge in the next few weeks, the fund expects to start deployment of capital latest by October this year.

    "However, there are certain businesses we will avoid. We don't want to fund capex-heavy businesses or businesses which don't have positive unit economics for a long term," he clarified.

    Companies focused on social content would be an area of interest, so far as deployment of capital is concerned. "...because we still believe that there's a lot of scope in social content yet to be seen, especially in India. And some of the startups in that space have done very well," Mittal explained.

    The total amount of $50 million will be deployed by Physis Capital in the next three years.
    PTI
    Tags: #Inflection Point Ventures #Physis Capital #SEBI
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 03:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.